SANDF displays and recruits at Sedibeng Presidential imbizo

The SOP (standard operating procedure) for the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) when President Cyril Ramaphosa hits town for an imbizo was again in evidence on Friday (August 12) at Sharpeville’s George Thabe Stadium in the Sedibeng district municipality.

The southern Gauteng imbizo was number four of Ramaphosa’s on the ground interactions he committed himself to in his State of the Nation address (SONA) in February.

The four SANDF services – air force, army, military health and navy – were all represented in a display of equipment, ranging from that classed as “prime mission” to “hardware”. Using this as background, Department of Defence (DoD) human resource acquisition personnel explained the how’s, what’s where’s and why’s of joining the national defence force. “The country’s soldiers interacted with adults and local youth, educating them about everything they need to know to enlist in the military and serve the people of South Africa,” was how Major Marumo Machete reported on the career guidance component of the SANDF display.

On show by the landward force were, among others, 35mm Mk V twin barrelled anti-aircraft guns with Samil 100 gun tractors, a range of armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and infantry fighting vehicles as well as the motorcycles and quad bikes used by the SA Army Specialised Infantry Capability (SAASIC).

The maritime service provided an insight into its Heroine Class submarines with a Type 209 model while the air force contribution was from 101 Air Supply Unit in the form of parachutists and support personnel. “Health warriors” from the SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) were on hand for medical support if and when needed as well as providing practical advice on issues ranging from general health awareness to dental hygiene.







The southern Gauteng Presidential imbizo follows similar events in North West (outside provincial capital Mafikeng), Free State (Mangaung Metro including Bloemfontein) and Mpumalanga (Carolina) with the SANDF a contributor to all.