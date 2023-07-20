SANDF denies links to scam recruitment and training meeting

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has distanced itself from reports circulating on social media regarding a purported meeting with certain groups claiming to mobilize members for training and integration.

The message in question suggests that a recruitment drive is underway in KwaZulu-Natal, near Matubatuba, aimed at enlisting individuals for a fictional military faction supposedly fighting in the Katanga Republic. Notably, the audio-recording implicates the SANDF, mentioning its base and members and suggesting that Generals Moreki, Booi, and Kolokoto would lead this faction.

However, the SANDF has firmly stated that it is not involved in any such recruitment efforts and that none of its members have been authorized to conduct a recruitment drive. The defence force in a statement on Thursday strongly condemned the actions of those falsely posing as leaders of this recruitment initiative, luring vulnerable individuals into paying membership fees under the false promise of employment. Such activities are considered scams and are not supported by the SANDF, it said.

The SANDF advised citizens to refrain from joining these purported recruitment drives. If anyone attempts to recruit members of the public and demands payment, these cases should be reported immediately to the nearest South African Police Service, Director Defence Corporate Communication Brigadier General Andries Mahapa said.