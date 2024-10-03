SANDF crisis demands immediate action from Motshekga – DA

Defence Minister Angie Motshekga’s failure to provide a report on the state of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is a clear indication that the Force is in crisis, the Democratic Alliance’s Member on the Select Committee on Security and Justice Nicholas Gotsell maintains.

“The report, due on 17 September, has not materialised, and the Auditor-General’s recent revelation of significant flaws in the Department of Defence’s financial management for 2023/24 further underscores this alarming situation,” he said. “This raises questions about why Motshekga has not delivered the necessary report.”

In light of this, the DA has formally written to the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, urging the Minister to fulfill her commitment to reporting to the House on why she disputes the DA’s assertion that South Africa’s Defence Force is indeed in crisis. “Immediate accountability is essential for safeguarding our national security,” Gotsell said.

On 3 September, Motshekga had the opportunity to address the National Council of Provinces regarding the SANDF’s status. However, when the DA raised concerns during a question-and-answer session, she dismissed their claims as “exaggeration.” Gotsell highlighted findings from a recent oversight visit, revealing that South Africa’s Navy has no combat-ready vessels and is hindered by an ineffective Armscor – a claim the Minister refuted.

The Navy’s recorded sea hours have drastically declined from 12 000 in 2018/19 to just 2 770 last year. Similarly, the Air Force lacks strategic airlift capacity, and its members’ flying hours have significantly diminished. “This lack of resources severely impacts the Air Force’s ability to conduct effective maritime territorial patrols, leaving South Africa’s borders vulnerable to piracy and poaching, especially given the weakened state of the Navy,” the DA said.

During the session, the Minister acknowledged her Department’s financial struggles, stating that they are “constantly engaging with Treasury” and warned, “You have to help us before the system collapse(s) because the level of poor funding is affecting the effectiveness of the defence force.” She conceded that inadequate funding leads to the loss of vital air and sea hours.

“Despite these alarming realities, it emerged that the Head of the Air Force, Lt. Genl. Wiseman Mbombo, had recently acquired two Audi Q7s at a cost of R3 million, while the SANDF announced the establishment of a ‘Space Command’ that they claim is crucial for advancing multi-domain warfare and ensuring strategic advantage,” the DA continued.

“In light of these misguided priorities, last week the DA wrote to the Chairperson of the Select Committee on Security and Justice, demanding that the Minister explain the Department’s choices amid budget constraints. Unfortunately, this request went unanswered. Faced with a defence crisis and the imminent risk of system collapse, it is imperative that we demand strong, level-headed leadership, discipline, and austerity. The DA calls on Minister Motshekga to cease wasting taxpayers’ money on unnecessary luxuries and focus on restoring South Africa’s Defence capabilities,” Gotsell concluded.