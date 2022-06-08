SANDF celebrates female paratrooper

The South African National Defence Force has lauded the Engineer Corps’ first female paratrooper, Sapper Nomonde Nomtsheke.

She is, reports Second Lieutenant Pududu Phillimon Mafemo and Second Lieutenant Palathan, the first woman to qualify as a paratrooper in the South African Engineer Corps.

The 28-year-old was born and bred in Mangaung in Bloemfontein and joined the South African Army in 2020. Earlier this year, she went for the paratrooper selection process at 44 Parachute Regiment in Bloemfontein where she was found competent and was afforded the opportunity to undergo the Paratrooper Course (Jump Course).

“Her exceptional level of fitness both mentally and physical paid off handsomely for the iron lady who underwent her Basic Military Training at the Infantry School, in Oudtshoorn,” Mafemo and Palathan report. Aterwards, she proceeded to 2 Field Engineer Regiment in Bethlehem where she underwent her SA Army Engineer Corps Training at Junior Training Branch.

The Paratrooper Course comprises two phases: the Basic Static Line Course, a first jumping course that qualifies one to become a paratrooper. The second phase is the Advanced Static Line course, which qualifies one to be a fully-fledged paratrooper.







The General Officer Commanding SA Army Engineer Formation, Brigadier General C Buyse, congratulated Nomtsheke following her achievement, which raised the Engineer Formation flag very high.