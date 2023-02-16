SANDF averts salary payment crisis

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has managed to pay salaries on time after an issue with air conditioning forced the shutdown of servers vital to processing salaries.

Salaries were available on Wednesday 15 February, averting a crisis that would have affected some 70 000 personnel (military salaries are paid on the 15th of every month).

An internal Department of Defence (DoD) letter dated 6 February warned of temperature issues at DoD corporate data centres, primarily Blenny, the Dequar Road building housing SA Air Force (SAAF) headquarters.

“The chillers which has been repaired late last year (2022) broke down again. Currently the temperature at Loftus is 38 degrees Celsius, as a result the compressor is faulty. At Blenny, the temperature for the distributed platform is 35.5 degrees Celsius, Central server is at 37.4 degrees Celsius,” the letter read.

“The only option at this stage is to switch off the systems, and this will have the following implications: A) implication on the processing of members’ salaries and invoice payments. B) The acceptance of new mainframe machines that cannot be done in the current environment. C) The relocation of the Primary Data Centre to RDC (7 Med) will also be delayed.”

The Chief Command and Management Information Systems, Major General Mokete Shashape, “urgently requested” Chief Logistics intervention regarding liaison with the Department of Public Works to repair the chillers.







TimesLive reported that the servers should not be operated in temperatures exceeding 20 degrees Celsius and they were shut down to avoid damage. It appears the servers were switched back on to pay salaries even though the chiller issue has not been resolved.