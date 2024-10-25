SANDF, Armscor and University of Pretoria engage on defence matters

The Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans together with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has started a programme of interaction with the University of Pretoria, looking at the roles and responsibilities of the defence force, Armscor, and Denel, amongst others.

An inaugural lecture on National Security, Structures and Legislation was held at the university on 24 October. It was hosted by the Political Science faculty and presented by the Department of Defence, the SANDF said in a statement.

The focus of the lecture was to look at the mandate and existence of the national security architecture, the constitutional mandate and responsibilities of the defence force, and Armscor’s role as the acquisition agency of the SANDF, together with the reconfiguration of Denel into the portfolio of defence as recently announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This is a partnership between the Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans, the SANDF, Armscor, and the educational institution, the SANDF emphasised.

Colonel (ret) Andries van Wyk from Armscor Defence Decision Support Institute (Think Tank) delivered a presentation that examined geopolitics, concentrating on the youth in the coming five to ten years and highlighting the critical role of education for today’s young generation.

This initiative, the SANDF said, is set to foster a valuable collaboration aimed at guiding students in their career choices within the SANDF and Armscor, as well as empowering the youth on becoming future leaders and contribute to the nation’s progress.