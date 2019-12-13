SANDF announces memorial service for late Army Chief Mokhosi

The memorial service for late Chief of the South African Army, Lieutenant General Thabiso Mokhosi, will be held on 17 December, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has announced.

“Following the untimely passing of the newly-appointed Chief of the South African Army, Lieutenant General Thabiso Collin Mokhosi on Tuesday, 10 December 2019, the South African National Defence Force hereby announces the scheduled memorial service…on Tuesday, 17 December 2019 at the Thaba Tshwane City Hall with the service commencing at 08:30 for 09:00,” the SANDF said.

Lieutenant General Mokhosi will be laid to rest at the Heroes Acres, Zwide Cemetery on Saturday, 21 December after a funeral service that will be held at Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton, Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape Province.

At the time of his passing, Mokhosi held the position of Chief of the South African Army with effect from 1 November 2019. Prior to his recent appointment as the Chief of the SA Army, he served as the General Officer Commanding at Joint Operations Headquarters.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thabang Makwetla, the Secretary for Defence, Dr Sam Gulube and the Chief of the SANDF, General Solly Shoke have expressed their heartfelt condolences to Lieutenant General Mokhosi`s family, friends and relatives.

South African Military Ombud Lt Gen (Ret) Vusumuzi Masondo has joined the nation in mourning Mokhosi after his sudden passing. Masondo’s office said he worked closely with the late Mokhosi and described him as one of the true selfless soldiers who served the democratic Republic of South Africa with passion and dedication and who will be solely missed by those who worked closely with him in the SANDF.

Masondo said the family should find solace in the fact that Mokhosi has left a footprint in the SANDF through his work. “We have memories of a hard worker who took all responsibilities given to him without hesitation. Mokhosi was a disciplinarian who was without doubt going to command the Army to its greater heights and his passing will create a void,” said Masondo.

On behalf of the Office of the Military Ombud, “I would like to convey my heartfelt condolences to the Mokhosi family and members of the Chief Army office on his untimely passing. May his soul rest in eternal peace and may the Lord give the family strength in this trying times,” said Masondo.







Commander in Chief of the SA National Defence Force, President Cyril Ramaphosa paid his condolences to the family of Mokhosi earlier this week.