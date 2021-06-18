SANDF announces funeral arrangements for soldier killed in friendly fire incident

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has announced the funeral arrangements for the late Corporal Arthur Simanga Khuselo who died following a friendly fire incident during a military operation in the eastern outskirts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on 3 June.

Corporal Khuselo will be laid to rest in the Free State Province on Saturday 19 June. The funeral, with full military honours, will take place at 10:30 in Phomolong, Free State. The funeral will be broadcast/live streamed on the Defence News YouTube channel.







In a statement, the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thabang Makwetla, the Secretary for Defence, Sonto Kudjoe, and the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, extended their heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the deceased.