SANDF announces funeral arrangements for Samil crash victims

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has announced the names of the four soldiers who died in a Samil 50 truck accident last week as well as the details of their funeral arrangements.

Four soldiers from 8 South African Infantry Battalion (8 SAI Bn) lost their lives on 20 September while travelling from Upington to the South African Army Combat Training Centre in the Northern Cape ahead of Exercise Vuk’uhlome. A Samil 50 became unserviceable so was taken under tow by another Samil 50 when the towed vehicle experienced a right front tyre burst, leading to both vehicles rolling over. A dozen other soldiers were injured in the accident.

The SANDF said the names of the four members who passed on are Private TM Petlane, Rifleman CN Samuels, Rifleman L Siko and Rifleman TS Pieterson.

A combined memorial service will be held on 27 September at 8 SAI Inf Bn in Upington at 09:00.

Petlane will be buried on 30 September in Zastron; Samuels will be buried on 30 September in Koffiefontein, Siko will be buried on 30 September in Soweto and Pieterson will be buried on 7 October in Kimberley.

“The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Thandi Modise, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Mr Thabang Makwetla, Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, Chief of the South African Army, Lieutenant General Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha and the Officer Commanding of 8 SAI Bn, Lieutenant Colonel TA Joseph, extend their deepest condolences to the bereaved families, friends and colleagues of the four soldiers who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty, the SANDF said in a statement.

The four soldiers died on the same day as three Navy submariners passed away after being swept off the submarine SAS Manthatisi in rough seas off the Cape coast.