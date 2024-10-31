SANDF allocated more money but still badly underfunded

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been allocated an additional R3.6 billion in the latest ‘mini budget’ tabled on Wednesday, but is still underfunded and battling to meet its mandate.

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana presented the Medium Term-Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on 30 October, revealing a R3.673 billion increase to bring the 2024/25 defence budget to R55.483 billion.

R3.4 billion is going towards Force Employment while R153 million has been allocated to Air Defence (Helicopter Capability). The majority of extra funding (R2.1 billion) falls under “use of funds in emergency situations” and is allocated to cover expenses related to the deployment of SANDF personnel as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) through Operation Thiba.

The SANDF also continues to deploy troops with the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the DRC (Monusco) and received R739 million in reimbursements from the UN for its contribution to the. R6 million was generated from the sale of equipment and spares procured through the Special Defence Account.

“These funds will be used for operational expenses related to the continued deployment of two Oryx and three Rooivalk helicopters in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and to provide for critical elements outlined in the 2015 South African Defence Review, such as the upgrading of prime mission equipment,” the MTBPS document stated. Of the R745 million, R583 million is going towards Force Employment; R8 million to Landward Defence; and R153 million to Air Defence.

For the first half of 2024/25 (April to September) the SANDF was involved in three external deployments – 150% of its target – mainly due to due to the additional deployment of SANDF personnel as part of SAMIDRC.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told parliament the SAMIDRC contribution would be extended, with 1 198 troops remaining in the DRC until 20 December this year. Defence expert Dean Wingrin said the revised budget allocation is “not nearly enough”, with the DRC and Mozambique missions still underfunded by R300 million and R100 million respectively. “Billions are needed just to arrest the decline of the SANDF, never mind improve it,” he warned.

According to the MTBPS, the SANDF remains financially stressed, with total 2023/24 expenditure reaching 106% of the adjusted appropriation (R55.8 billion). For 2024/25, expenditure increased due to an additional allocation to cater for adjustments arising from the 2023/24 public sector wage agreement and for the deployments in the DRC and Mozambique.

Funding shortcomings can be seen in the SANDF missing force employment targets. “Although the department had conducted only one maritime coastal patrol by mid-year against an annual target of four, it remains on track to meet the target by the fourth quarter. Similarly, only 3 290 hours were spent at sea by mid-year against an annual target of 12 000, with the expectation that this target will be met in the fourth quarter,” the MTBPS stated.

“Delays in the maintenance and repair of vessels resulted in only 1 721 hours at sea against an annual target of 8 000 hours. Performance is expected to improve in the second half of the year once the maintenance and repair work is completed.”

For April to September 2024, 3 290 hours were flown by the Air Force against a target of 12 000 for the year, indicating the Air Force is 50% behind schedule in terms of hours flown.

Only halfway through the 2024/25 financial year, the Department of Defence used 1 803 690 reserve force person days against an annual target of 1 997 872. “This high achievement was largely because of the ad hoc deployment of the South African National Defence Force to support the South African Police Service in preventing and combating illicit mining, and guarding power stations as part of Operation Prosper.”