SAMHS wraps up annual academic symposium

The South African Military Health Service (SAMHS) has concluded its annual academic symposium, which provides an opportunity for professionals and students in the SAMHS to present research findings to gain experience in the field, receive input from colleagues about how to strengthen their work, and disseminate findings from their field of study.

The Surgeon General of the South the South African National Defence Force, Lieutenant General Ntshavheni Peter Maphaha, was the main host for the 2024 Surgeon General’s Annual

Academic Days event at the Military Health Training Formation between 8 and 10 October. This year’s theme was “Towards Military Health Excellence”.

In his opening address, Maphaha noted how the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of research, stable research infrastructure and funding for public health emergencies, disaster preparedness, response and resilience. “Lessons learnt from this global pandemic should be leveraged upon into integrated strategies, programmes and interventions adopted in pursuit to fulfil and achieve the Surgeon General’s Intent.”

He also mentioned how important international collaborations are for the future of military medicine. “The SAMHS together with the SA Navy received the Chinese hospital ship (Peace Ark) in Cape Town port over the period 22 – 29 August 2024. The joint national and interdepartmental exercise for humanitarian medical service between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa strengthened military and diplomatic ties as well as reinforced humanitarian medical aid skills between the two countries. The biggest beneficiaries were the poorest of the poor within the City of Cape Town and this signified the importance of partnerships.”

Cape Town also played host to the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Congress over 29 August to 5 September, an event that brought together pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, and academics from around the globe.

“Budgetary constraints are a reality. In the face of this, we dare not be complacent. We know that rates of infection are not declining as rapidly as we would like,” Maphaha said. “Even as many countries confront economic difficulties, we must not slow down. The long-term economic benefits of investing in preventative healthcare and treatment will be far greater than the cost to the fiscus today.”

“The SAMHS has an overall responsibility for provision of healthcare in the Department of Defence. Lest it be forgotten, SAMHS provides, prepares and employs military health forces in joint and independent operations to support and sustain operations within the concept of jointness. Our vision and image are entirely in our hands. The quality of service delivery in our sickbays and hospitals as healthcare practitioners is vital in the provision of a healthy military community,” Maphaha reminded attendees, and encouraged healthcare practitioners to improve their skills.

After three days of the conference, Maphaha deemed it a tremendous success. “This symposium has reinforced our belief as the SAMHS that an integrated, multi-disciplinary approach that draws on the capabilities and resource of all the stakeholders is pivotal to realize on the healthy military community that we all desire.”

“As the Surgeon General, I plan to use the outcomes of this symposium as a springboard to intensely improve the military health system in preparation for the prevention and management of future pandemic outbreaks. In the short term, the SAMHS continues to prioritize the filling of critical clinical posts to stabilize shortages in key areas of our military health system. May this be the beginning of a rich and fulfilling journey towards a transformed, accessible, equitable and quality health care system in the SANDF,” Maphaha concluded.

Corporal Tshepiso Lentswe, an epidemiologist from the SA Military Health Service Research Unit, received the award for the best research presentation for his paper titled “The Epidemiology of ESKAPE Pathogens and Clostridioides in Patients With and Without COVID-19 Admitted to Hospitals in Gauteng Province, South Africa.”