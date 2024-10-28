SAAF personnel hear force is asset rich but cash poor

Four weeks after Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof hosted a successful Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition, SA Air Force (SAAF) Chief Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo called on the force’s transport centre of excellence to update base personnel on the state of the SAAF.

Apart from being able to contribute substantially to the success of AAD, Mbambo’s service has two other plusses performance-wise on the credit side of the ledger following a mediocre flying hours achievement in the 2023/24 financial term. According to the latest Department of Defence (DoD) annual report, the SAAF planned 12 000 flying hours in 2023/24. This was missed by over five thousand hours, amounting to 57.5% of planned time in the air across the SAAF fleet of helicopters, fighters and transport assets.

The recent plusses, not reflected in the latest annual report, are a successful “mini air show” at AFB Ysterplaat as part of a Wings ‘n’ Wheel event and a Gripen display at Wonderboom National Airport this past weekend, indicating an improvement in aircraft serviceability.

The three-star, according to Ad Astra staffer Sergeant Sisipho Nontshokweni, used the base visit to brief personnel on problem areas, their conduct in accordance with SAAF policy, financial and strategic issues, as well as to encourage all SAAF personnel, to work at attaining the core business of the force, in line with the mission, vision, value system and the slogan of “Free the Eagle”.

The base walkabout saw Mbambo engage with sections, squadrons and units as well as connect with specialists. One highlighted was unavailability of aircraft spares related to the Chief by Colonel Matlhocho Tumaeletse, Officer Commanding (OC) 1 Air Servicing Unit (ASU).

Addressing Waterkloof personnel, Mbambo reportedly told them: “The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) is the only mandated force by Constitution to protect and defend the Republic of South Africa’s territorial integrity”.

“This mandate cannot be shrugged off or delegated to someone else. Simultaneously, this mandate must be funded adequately to ensure the effective execution of our missions inside and outside the country. The SAAF is the integral and critical component of the SANDF. Our services matter the most to everyone else, whether it is the Army, Navy, Special Forces, SA Military Health Service (SAMHS), etc. When we sneeze everyone else catches the cold – therefore it is absolutely important that we remain healthy 24/7.

“The challenges primarily based on budget shortfalls have enormous and diverse implications for us. However, these challenges are accompanied by opportunities,” he told Waterkloof personnel.

In closing he pointed out “the SAAF has a clear challenge of being cash poor but also has an enormous opportunity of being asset rich”.

“The silver bullet lies in ourselves in making the right decisions to turn this situation around in a logical, substantive and fundamental way. When we shout Free the Eagle we are not just blowing hot air but we are calling on the members of AFB Waterkloof and the rest of the SAAF to gather the loins of their minds and change the situation in their work place through various kinds of innovation.”