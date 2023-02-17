SAAF honours slain flight engineer at Swartkop memorial service

The South African Air Force (SAAF) has held a memorial service for Sergeant Vusi Mabena following his death in an Oryx helicopter in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) earlier this month.

Family members, friends and colleagues arrived at Air Force Base Swartkop on Thursday afternoon to commemorate Mabena, who was killed on 5 February when the Oryx helicopter he was flying in was hit by gunfire that also injured the commander, Major Omolemo Matlapeng, who took a bullet to the shoulder.

Mabena, born in June 1986, began his career in the South African National Defence Force with basic military training in 2007. He proceeded to join the SA Air Force and trained on the Agusta A109 at 87 Helicopter Flying School between 2011 and 2012. Mabena was then transferred to 15 Squadron at Air Force Base Durban as an Ory flight engineer. Aside from internal deployments, he was deployed to Mozambique with the SAMIM mission there from August to November 2022 under Operation Vikela, and then to the Democratic Republic of Congo with the UN’s MONUSCO mission.

The Officer Commanding (OC) 17 Squadron, Lieutenant Colonel Branny Maluleke, said dealing with Mabena’s death was one of the hardest things he’s had to do as OC. He described Mabena as a playful, sometimes naughty, person who dedicated himself to the SAAF. He loved operations and whenever there was a shortage of flight engineers, he would always avail himself.

Brigadier General Mapule Make, Director Technical Support Services, represented the Chief of the SA Air Force, Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo, at the memorial service. She said what happened to Mabena touched the SAAF, the people of South Africa, and the world at large.

“Mabena’s legacy was defined by courage, honour, commitment,” she said. “Today we are standing more ready than ever before to defend the borders, the skies and waters of our country and serve with diligence and pride even at the cost of our own lives.”

Mabena’s uncle, Prince Sipho Mabena, said the news of the death shattered his family as they waited for him to return from his deployment. His family urged the defence force to help pay for the education of this three children (two aged four and one aged eight).

Chaplain Mike Nomtoto reminded the family that the SANDF has established an Education Trust to provide bursaries for the children of military personnel killed or severely injured on duty and Mabena’s children will be looked after. The United Nations will also provide some compensation.

Maluleke said that Major Matlapeng is recovering well, and has been discharged from hospital. He is at home and should be fully recovered in a couple of weeks. Two crew to replace Mabena and Matlapeng will be sent to the DRC next week.

Maluleke told defenceWeb that the Oryx (821) that was hit by enemy fire will be repaired and flown back to South Africa.







Mabena’s funeral will be held on Saturday 18 February in KwaMhlanga.