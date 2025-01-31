SAAF explains golf day held amid DRC fighting

All revenue generated by this week’s SA Air Force (SA) golf day – better known as the CAF (Chief Air Force) golf day – will go to support the families of 13 soldiers killed in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The golf day was held on Tuesday 28 January at the Ernie Els designed course on the Copperleaf golf and country estate in Centurion. That it went ahead after the South African soldier deaths were made public knowledge has been widely criticised.

The presence of two helicopters – a BK117 from 15 Squadron’s Charlie Flight based at Air Force Station (AFS) Gqeberha and a Super Lynx 300 on the strength of 22 Squadron at Air Force Base (AFB) Ysterplaat – while soldiers in DRC have no helicopter support – was seized on to, among others, say the SAAF Command and the wider SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Command were more interested in golf than in the welfare of troops in battle.

The airborne service, via its Director Corporate Staff Services, Brigadier General Donavan Chetty, on Thursday issued an explanatory statement. Among others it called the golf day an “annual benevolent” one adding that it “funds various social requirements of SAAF families in need when loved ones have departed and other SAAF charity drives”.

The statement went further saying SAAF Chief Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo in agreement with co-service chiefs, Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha (SA Army) and Vice Admiral Monde Lobese (SA Navy) met “strategic defence industry partners” to encourage the “benevolent fundraising initiative” [service golf days].

The landward force golf day is usually hosted at Services Golf Club in Thaba Tshwane with an additional event now on the Army calendar at Kathu in Northern Cape province to coincide with November’s Exercise Vuk’uhlome.

SANDF Chief General Rudzani Maphwany hosts an annual golf day to raise funds for the SANDF Education Trust, started by former chief Solly Shoke to assist the families of servicemen and women either killed or injured on active duty.

The SAAF said its fundraising drive for the 13 dead soldiers will help cover the immediate and long-term needs of the bereaved families, ensuring that they receive the assistance they deserve in their time of mourning.

“Our soldiers who serve in peacekeeping and humanitarian missions, such as those in the DRC, make great sacrifices in the line of duty. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that their families are not left to struggle in the wake of such sacrifice,” Mbambo stated.

The SAAF added that the partnership with the defence industry is expected to build momentum and inspire wider participation from both public and private stakeholders. “Business partners that were present have jumped at the opportunity that has been presented by the Chief of the Air Force and have pledged over and above the contributions that were already committed for the golf day.”