SA and Ugandan military police to benefit from joint programme

An exchange programme between South African military police and their Ugandan counterparts will “enhance” defence specific policing functions in both countries.

Rear Admiral (JG) Mokgadi Maphoto, SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Provost Marshal, was in the East African country to formalise the co-operation programme with Major General Don Nabasa, Ugandan Military Police Commandant.

The agreement was first mooted in 2019, but COVID-19 forced it into the hold queue.

Speaking in Kampala, Nabasa told the South African and Ugandan delegations the experience both parties bring to the agreement will form the basis for “sound and timely decision making by leader proposing practical and actionable measures that bear enduring effects toward professionalisation of provost formations”.

Maphoto, according to a Uganda Peoples’ Defence Force statement, said the relationship between the countries went back to the struggle for independence with “South African youth” training in Uganda in 1989. “Part of that group formed the military police of the SANDF and this agreement will see improvement in defending territorial boundaries.”







Officers at the signing included (from Uganda) Colonel DR Lumumba, Lieutenant Colonel Hamza Kasaija and South Africans Colonel Twice Moganyaka , Lieutenant Colonel AK Mahlangu and Major ME Motala.