SA SEA suspects repatriated from DR Congo

The “serious nature” of sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) allegations against South African soldiers on peacekeeping duty in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has seen the United Nations (UN) “immediately” repatriate those allegedly involved back to South Africa.

Reports have it eight South African soldiers based in Beni were arrested on 1 October and an officer suspended in connection with “fraternising after curfew hours, at an out-of-bounds bar known to be a place where transactional sex occurs”.

A Friday (13 October) statement from Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, notes “robust action” in the wake of the allegations adding “the UN has decided to immediately repatriate the nine contingent members and one senior military officer and requested the replacement of two other senior military officers”. The statement further points out a “serious failure observed in the exercise of command and control”.

The UN statement further reads “a senior South African military officer reportedly attempted to hinder the investigation [into the alleged SEA incidents] and threatened mission (MONUSCO) personnel, while two other senior South African military officers reportedly failed to properly exercise their responsibilities in the command of their personnel”.

South African authorities have, the statement adds, notified been notified and indicated full co-operation, including “deployment of a national investigation officer”.

“MONUSCO,” the statement closes, “remains firmly committed to ensuring adherence to the UN’s standards of conduct and robustly enforcing the Secretary-General’s policy of zero tolerance towards SEA”.