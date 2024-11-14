South Africa’s national defence force is not just a consumer of money – it earns income from peace support services to the United Nations (UN) as well as selling unused and unwanted equipment and spares.

These activities, according to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s October Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), saw R745 million find its way to National Treasury (NT).

The money will go to three Department of Defence (DoD)/SA National Defence Force (SANDF) programmes with the lion’s share of R583.8 million going to Force Employment. Other beneficiaries are Landward Defence (R8.6 million) and Air Defence (R153.2 million).

The revenue, as per the adjusted estimates of national expenditure (AENE), will see funds used for operational expenses related to the continued deployment of two Oryx and three Rooivalk combat support helicopters in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and to provide for “critical elements outlined in the 2015 South African Defence Review, such as the upgrading of prime mission equipment” (PME).

In his AENE, Godongwana points out the peace support revenue was earned by South African soldiers and equipment deployed to the United Nations mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – MONUSCO – and the now finished Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).

The SANDF received R739 million in reimbursements from the UN for its contribution to MONUSCO. R6 million was generated from the sale of equipment and spares procured through the Special Defence Account.

According to the MTBPS, the SANDF remains financially stressed, with total 2023/24 expenditure reaching 106% of the adjusted appropriation (R55.8 billion). For 2024/25, expenditure increased due to an additional allocation to cater for adjustments arising from the 2023/24 public sector wage agreement and for the deployments in the DRC and Mozambique.

The SANDF has, however, been allocated an additional R3.6 billion to bring the 2024/25 defence budget to R55.483 billion. R3.4 billion is going towards Force Employment while R153 million has been allocated to Air Defence (Helicopter Capability). The majority of extra funding (R2.1 billion) falls under “use of funds in emergency situations” and is allocated to cover expenses related to the deployment of SANDF personnel as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) through Operation Thiba.

Funding shortcomings can be seen in the SANDF missing force employment targets. “Although the department had conducted only one maritime coastal patrol by mid-year against an annual target of four, it remains on track to meet the target by the fourth quarter. Similarly, only 3 290 hours were spent at sea by mid-year against an annual target of 12 000, with the expectation that this target will be met in the fourth quarter,” the MTBPS stated.

“Delays in the maintenance and repair of vessels resulted in only 1 721 hours at sea against an annual target of 8 000 hours. Performance is expected to improve in the second half of the year once the maintenance and repair work is completed.”

For April to September 2024, 3 290 hours were flown by the Air Force against a target of 12 000 for the year, indicating the Air Force is 50% behind schedule in terms of hours flown.