SA Navy receives Nigerian Army College delegation

A delegation from Nigeria’s Army War College is visiting the South African Navy as part of a study tour to South Africa.

Commander Ruwayda Grootboom reported the delegation was received on 11 August as part of a 44 week residential learning course conducted by the Nigerian Command and Staff College for officers from the Nigerian military and friendly countries. The course is the equivalent to the South African National Defence Force’s Joint Senior Command and Staff Programme.

The visiting group consisted of 46 military officers with Major General Bamidele Alabi, Commandant of the Nigerian Army College, as the head of the delegation.

Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Gladys Mbulaheni, welcomed the group on behalf of the Chief of the South African Navy at the Naval Mess in Pretoria. In her welcoming she cited the long standing relationship of cooperation that exist between the South African National Defence Force and the Nigerian military.







Following the welcoming, the Director of Maritime Warfare, Rear Admiral (Junior Grade) Handsome Thamsanqa Matsane gave a presentation on the SA Navy’s strategic overview. In his presentation he highlighted the SA Navy’s mandate, which is “To provide the Chief of the South African National Defence Force with prepared and supported maritime defence capabilities”. He further emphasized how important it is for South Africa to have a secure and safe maritime domain as South Africa is a maritime nation.