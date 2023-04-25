SA Navy looking for divers – nationally

Divers are an important and often unseen component of naval operations and the SA Navy (SAN) is visiting all nine of South Africa’s provinces to recruit strong swimmers to boost the human-powered underwater corps in the maritime service.

“This is not a recruitment drive. It is a specific search for diver candidates,” a SAN statement read.

Recruitment – including swimming skills – has taken place in Gauteng at Tshwane’s Hillcrest pool and will at the Pimville pool in Soweto on 27 and 28 April. Other venues are Bloemanda swimming pool, Bloemfontein (1 and 2 May), Karen Muir swimming pool, Kimberley (4 and 5 May), Potchefstroom public pool (8 and 9 May), town swimming pool, Polokwane (11 and 12 May), Van Riebeeck swimming pool, Mbombela (15 and 16 May), Kings Park swimming pool, Durban (18 and 19 May), Zwelitsha, Ruth Belonsky and Newton Park swimming pools in East London and Gqeberha (22 to 26 May) with the SAN Diving School in Simon’s Town the last stop on 29 and 30 May.

Candidates must bring their own swimming costumes and PT dress (vest or T-shirt, shorts and running shoes) as they will undergo a selection process including physical training and water activities.

In water, potential divers have to do a 300 metre freestyle swim, 50 metre snorkel swim, 50 metre swim wearing a diving mask full of water, 25 metre underwater swim and 50 metre weight belt swim. On land, candidates face a 2.4 km run in under 13 minutes, 40 push-ups, 50 sit-ups and seven pull-ups to qualify for selection.

The next stop for those who make it is the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) human resources recruitment process with the successful candidates after this being part of next year’s military skills development (MSD) intake.