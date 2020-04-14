SA National Defence Force assists SA Police Service in Franschoek

SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members, under command of Joint Tactical Headquarters Western Cape, shifted their focus to the rural area of Franschoek on Sunday 12 April to ensure residents of Groendal comply with the Lockdown Regulations.

There are still some areas where enforcement of the lockdown is needed and so the SANDF deployed to Groendal, Franschoek, in support of the SA Police Service under the command of Alpha Company Commander, Captain Kapoko Andrew Mothobi, the SANDF said.

According to the Captain, there was a request from Franschoek SA Police Service for support. A few residents weren’t respecting the regulations laid out by Commander-in-Chief Cyril Ramaphosa. “We don’t want people to be afraid of us, we just want to keep them safe”, he said. The Captain also added that once on the ground, he found the members from the SA Police Service very happy to conduct a joint operation with the SA National Defence Force.

“Not only did the mixed contingent assist in visible policing, they also helped raise public awareness by verbally encouraging people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. By the end of the day, residents were mostly in compliance with orders of President Ramaphosa whilst those who weren’t were fined or arrested,” the SANDF said.

Meanwhile, SANDF elements deployed elsewhere in the Western Cape recorded other successes. Since the lockdown began, Joint Tactical Headquarters Western Cape has been coordinating patrols, roadblocks and foot patrols in conjunction with the SA Police Service and provincial traffic.







Since the start of the deployment, fines to the value of R790 106 have been issued, four illegal handguns with 41 rounds of 9 mm ammunition were confiscated along with 177 Mandrax tablets, 402 dagga parcels, tik to the value of R3 500 and alcohol to the value of R500 000. Several arrests were made during SA National Defence Force operations in conjunction with SA Police Service in the Western Cape.