SA defence “political heads” working to resolve problems – Holomisa

Retired general and currently a deputy defence and military veterans minister Bantu Holomisa, reviewing the first 100 days of South Africa’s second government of national unity (GNU), has it the “political heads” responsible are resolving problems as well as analysing and addressing root causes.

Holomisa, along with Minister Angie Motshekga and second deputy Richard Hlophe, are President Cyril Ramaphosa’s triumvirate at the helm of the Defence and Military Veterans Ministry. Apart from the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), Department of Defence (DoD) and Department of Military Veterans (DMV) the portfolio includes Armscor, the Castle Board of Control, Defence Force Service Commission (DFSC) and Denel.

To date, the United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader and National Assembly (NA) public representative as well as former Transkei Defence Force (TDF) strongman, is the only GNU defence and military veterans representative to publicly mark the first 100 days of the coalition government. It has been the subject of statements by Ramaphosa, DA leader John Steenhuisen and other Cabinet ministers including Pieter Groenewald (Freedom Front Plus) and Velenkosini Hlabisa (Inkatha Freedom Party).

Holomisa’s “political heads” phrase applies to his interpretation of an Auditor-General report to the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans (PCDMV) in September. Tsakani Maluleke’s Chapter Nine institution audit was the fourth, consecutive qualified one for the DoDMV – “an alarming signal of deep-rooted problems that need immediate attention” his 100 day review has it.

Yet another qualified audit points to “serious inefficiencies and systemic issues that have persisted over multiple terms”. Holomisa’s review, seen in part as including him tasked by Minister Motshekga to develop “a strategic plan”, notes misclassification of funds and assets as hampering transparency and accountability. “Failure to account properly for assets poses significant risks to national security and compromises the effective use of funds.”

Holomisa’s 100 day review notes further work on a roadmap to “fix misclassification problems, improve transparency and restore financial integrity” is underway.