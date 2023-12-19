SA Army seeking heavy-duty camping stretchers

The SA Army plans to acquire “oversized camping stretchers”.

An Armscor tender, ELWS/2023/93, now closed and seemingly removed from the defence and security acquisition agency’s website, invited manufacturers and suppliers of camping to submit bids.

A defenceWeb inquiry was informed 1 304 “units” were asked for by Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha’s landward force. Confirming, Armscor Senior Manager: Corporate Communication, Liziwe Nkonyana, said the “oversized stretchers” are “exclusively for the SA Army”.

Stretcher specifications have it the “units” must be able to carry an “object mass” of 130 kg on a 2 100 x 800 mm frame.