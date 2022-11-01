SA Army hosts National Rural Youth Service Corps passing out parade

This year 702 young people from across South Africa embarked on their National Rural Youth Service Corps (NARYSEC) journey, which culminated in passing out parades at the Infantry School in Oudtshoorn and the SA Army Gymnasium in Heidelberg.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) reported that the Infantry School induction programme started on 18 July to coincide with Mandela Day, and culminated in a passing out parade in Outdshoorn last week that was attended by Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Mcebisi Skwatsha.

The 27 October parade was attended by a high-level delegation from the Department of Defence, Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, as well as Infantry School Staff members and parents of the learners.

SANDF leadership included Deputy Chief Army Major General Michael Ramantswana, Acting Chief Army Force Preparation Brigadier General Christopher Maloja and Acting General Officer Commanding Infantry Formation Brigadier General Nkhabu Abraham Nthejane.

Skwatsha said it was an honour for him and the department to celebrate the successful completion phase of the National Rural Youth Service Corps induction and Youth Leadership Development phase for the 2022 National Rural Youth Service Corps Infantry School Intake and to award certificates to 351 graduates from the Eastern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape and Western Cape.

He said that while a number of rural people migrate to urban areas to access education and training as well as economic opportunities, many remain in rural areas and often lack the skills and knowledge necessary to capitalise on available opportunities within the communities they reside. This results in large numbers of youth experiencing unemployment, which in turn hinders economic growth and personal development within rural areas.

Another NARYSEC passing out parade was held on 24 October at the South African Army Gymnasium in Heidelberg, where 312 NARYSEC participants graduated. They were hosted by the Gymnasium from mid-July.

The graduates received training focused primarily on community development, leadership development, business awareness, discipline and patriotism. They will continue with their skills development phase at institutions of higher learning, in various fields of study linked to the economic opportunities for which they have been recruited.







The National Rural Youth Service Corps programme was established in September 2010 by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development as one of the contributions toward elevating the high levels of unemployment amongst young people in rural areas. The National Rural Youth Service Corps programme’s key priority is to develop young, vibrant, disciplined and patriotic leaders. This is mainly achieved through the National Youth Leadership Development Programme (NYLDP), which is implemented in partnership with the South African National Defence Force and relevant identified training providers.