SA Army Gymnasium welcomes National Youth Development Programme

The SA Army Gymnasium has been given an opportunity to host and present training for the National Youth Leadership Development Programme.

The SA Army Gymnasium had to prepare its facilities in order to host the event, which runs from 16 July to 26 October.

Major L A Moeng reports for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) that on 4 July, the SA Army Gymnasium had to prepare and present the state of readiness to host the National Youth Leadership Development Programme to the Chief Director Army Force Preparations, Major General M Dyakopu. The presentation was followed by an inspection of facilities. On 7 July, the SA Army Gymnasium prepared and presented the state of readiness to the Deputy Director General Rural Development, N Moyo, and was satisfied with the facilities after her inspection.

On 16 July, the SA Army Gymnasium welcomed 310 young participants of the National Youth Leadership Development Programme who came from different provinces. The official opening of the programme was held on 18 July at SA Army Gymnasium where the Member of Executive Council (MEC) of Economic Development, Environment Agriculture and Rural Development, Parks Tau officially welcomed the participants and wished them the best of luck on their new journey.

The National Youth Leadership Development Programme marked the significance of the day by commemorating the late Nelson Mandela in song and also by donating toiletries, school bags and school shoes to Shalom Children’s Ministries which is an Orphanage in Heidelberg.







The National Rural Youth Service Corps (NARYSEC) programme was established in September 2010 by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development as one of the contributions toward elevating the high levels of unemployment amongst young people in rural areas. The National Rural Youth Service Corps programme’s key priority is to develop young, vibrant, disciplined and patriotic leaders. This is mainly achieved through the National Youth Leadership Development Programme (NYLDP), which is implemented in partnership with the South African National Defence Force and relevant identified training providers.