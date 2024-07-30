SA Army fine tuning MSD selection

Given the massive number of applications for the Military Skills Development (MSD) system, the SA Army – as the largest recipient of recruits – is fine-tuning its selection process to ensure young men and women with the right attitude to add value to whatever formation they are enlisted in, make the cut ahead of final recruitment.

An SA Army Infantry Formation corporate communication practitioner has it “significant changes” in suitable identification and recruitment of candidates are now applied to ensure “the right candidates” make it through the selection process.

The human resource division of the landward force is assisting human resource personnel at 4 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, and 15 SAI in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, in this task at present. According to Staff Sergeant Joey Molekwa, the selection focus now involves medicals, vetting, and interviews to determine which applicants are the most suitable for the 2025 intake.

This is the second selection fine-tuning phase run by the Army for the next MSD intake. The first was at Personnel Service School in Thaba Tshwane in May where Gauteng applicants were given an insight into what the Army is and does via its nine formations. They are infantry, support, artillery, air defence, armour, engineers, signals, intelligence and training.

In January this year 2 634 successful recruits reported for basic military training (BMT) in the four services. They were selected from over 180 000 applications for voluntary two-year MSD service. On completion of their two years in uniform a small number of MSDs will be offered contracts to become full-time SANDF personnel with the remainder expected to put their military skills to use in the Reserve Force.