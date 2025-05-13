SA Army 10 000 “warm bodies” short – Heitman

Respected military analyst Helmoed Heitman maintains “under-funding and over-stretch” are central to the lack of suitable human resources preventing the SA Army from properly fulfilling the tasks assigned it as well as a reserve to allow for crisis response.

Taking continental and internal deployments into account Heitman, part of Roelf Meyer’s 2012 South African Defence Review, maintains Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha’s landward force is “around 10 000 warm bodies short of what is needed”. The 2012 Defence Review was ordered by then Defence and Military Veterans Minister Lindiwe Sisulu with her successor, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, asking for an update provided in 2015 by a Defence Review Implementation Task Team.

Starting with border protection, Heitman points out the minimum number of companies needed for Operation Corona is 22. “There have never been the people or funding to go beyond the 15 currently used,” he told defenceWeb, adding troop rotation was one challenge for this ongoing deployment, with rotation also a factor in continental deployments.

In his opinion the tightest safe cycle for an external deployment is one in four – a 12 month deployment or two six month deployments in a four-year cycle. “That allows time for units to train properly for their primary role, personnel to attend specialised and promotion courses and have a decent family life”.

“A one in three cycle is too tight to sustain for any length of time, as discovered with battalions in Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Darfur at the same time and as the Brits discovered when they had troops in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan at the same time. Unit training in the primary roles goes for a loop, people cannot go on promotion courses, families break up etc., with the result that some of your best people leave.

“Assuming a one in four cycle, the DRC mission (MONUSCO) would tie up eight of the 14 regular infantry battalions, perhaps 15 – I’m not sure at what strength 4 Para is. Ideally the paratroop and air assault battalions should not form part of this cycle as they are the fire brigade and should be on hand and available for emergency deployments, as in Bangui where they should have been relieved. They should also be exposed to external operations, one combat team at a time.

“That leaves just four regular battalions for the border patrol and protection tasking. Assuming the support company is used as a rifle company and to some reserve that gives 16 companies for Operation Corona. But they also need to rotate. Here a one in three cycle is an option (although I am reluctant to do so), giving five companies for patrol and one spare. This leaves a gap of 10 companies to be filled by infantry battalions on the external cycle while they are in South Africa as part of their unit training cycle, units from other SA Army corps and reserves.”

Heitman further points out “not all soldiers of all units are deployable externally and some not even for border patrol – too old, too infirm and family problems among others” and “we should get rid of them”.

“There are 28 reserve infantry battalions of all types but I do not think any are at full strength. Assuming they can all on two companies that would give 56 companies but again rotation comes into play. A lot of the troops are unemployed and will welcome as many border tours as possible, but much of the leader group is employed and cannot go away too often,” is his brief take on the SA Army Reserve.

To this has to be added the requirement of a company per province for short notice deployment in support of the SA Police Service (SAPS) [Operation Chariot] “and the shortage of troops becomes even more obvious, although some of that tasking could be met by battalions at home between external deployments”.

Another “employment”, the word used by President Cyril Ramaphosa when informing Parliament of SANDF utilisation, is “the 1 000 or so soldiers chasing illegal miners and several hundred at power stations”.

The bottom line on Corona, according Heitman, “is even given the funding, the Army would find it difficult to get to 22 companies; not impossible, but difficult”. An option here to boost numbers is the SA Navy (SAN) Maritime Reaction Squadron (MRS) and the SA Air Force (SAAF) Regiment. But both, he says, have regular day-to-day commitments and cannot generate much in personnel terms.

A potential he sees as worth exploring is establishing dedicated border patrol battalions, “each organised, equipped and trained for a particular sector of border (the terrain differs wildly) and put into the mix of training deployments by other battalions, for field experience and to disrupt any cozy arrangements made by the permanent patrol forces”.

“The dedicated border patrol battalions could be staffed by personnel who have completed at least one four-year tour in a regular battalion employed for external missions, so they are properly trained and experienced and will not need much refresher training and can be deployed efficiently.”

Heitman points out in closing the SANDF was “roughly 50% under-funded in 2011 when work on the 2012 Defence Review started”.

“Take into account 14 years of inflation, local plus defence equipment inflation and fuel costs amplified by a declining Rand as well as the cost of maintaining aging equipment and one begins to understand just how deeply we are mired in the brown stuff.

“We can whine as much as we like about expensive cars for generals and too much S&T (subsistence and travel) and the rest, but none of that actually makes any real difference.”