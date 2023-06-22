Road crash claims life of airman on Youth Week tasking

An SA Air Force (SAAF) staffer died in a crash en route to Potchefstroom yesterday delivering equipment for a fly-past as part of the national defence force’s Youth Week event in the North West city.

“The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirms on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 at approximately 14h00, two SAAF members were involved in a vehicle accident with a civilian delivery truck on the R54 road toward Potchefstroom,” a Directorate Corporate Communication statement read.

“The two were tasked to deliver equipment to be used during the youth week celebration closing parade fly-past on Friday, 23 June. Sadly, one lost his life and the second was rushed to the nearest hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

“Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise; Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thabang Makwetla; acting Secretary for Defence, Thobekile Gamede and the Chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya expressed heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and colleagues of the deceased and wish the injured member a comprehensive medical recovery from his injuries.”