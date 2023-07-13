Ramaphosa presides over NARYSEC passing out parade at Dunnottar

President Cyril Ramaphosa on 12 July presided over the National Rural Youth Service Corps (NARYSEC) passing out parade at the Dunnottar Military Base in Nigel, where he called on business and other bodies to support rural development by hiring graduates.

NARYSEC was established in 2010 with the objective of building the capacity of rural youth through various skills development and training. The programme has to date trained 17 537 youth in all nine provinces.

The passing out parade marks the ceremonious completion of the training programme for participants. On Wednesday, Ramaphosa, along with the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, handed over awards to outstanding participants of the 2023 National Rural Youth Service Corps.

The young graduates completed training in critical skills development programmes such as Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Construction and Engineering, Energy and Water, Education and Training, Health, Safety and Security, Information Technology and Media, Mining and Quarrying and Transport, Storage and Communication. They were recruited from various districts and municipalities across the nine provinces.

The SA Army’s Dunnottar base, home to Engineer Formation units, hosted participants in the youth leadership development programme, with 1 Construction Engineer Regiment home to 700 young men and women for 10 weeks whilst they underwent leadership development under watchful military eyes.

The Dunnottar camp is part of the national defence force’s contribution to NARYSEC. Other government departments and entities involved are the National School of Governance, National Youth Development Agency and the Road Traffic Management Corporation.