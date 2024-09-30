Ramaphosa honours repatriated liberation struggle fighters

President Cyril Ramaphosa led and officiated a homecoming ceremony in Pretoria on Friday 27 September when the remains of liberation struggle fighters were returned to their families for a final farewell on home soil.

Government hosted the repatriation and restitution homecoming ceremony of 42 South African freedom fighters who perished in Zambia and Zimbabwe during the apartheid era.

The remains included that of former African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Duma Nokwe, head of the ANC Women’s Section, Florence Mophoshe, journalist Todd Matshikiza, Wankie Campaigner, Basil February and others.

Speaking during the ceremony, Zambian High Commissioner to South Africa Mazuba Monze said: “May the spirits of our heroes and heroines continue to inspire us as we continue to move forward in friendship and collaboration. You have fought the good fight, you have finished the race, good and faithful servants, come and rest at peace in the land that you have so valiantly fought for.”

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga explained that while the government initially announced that it was repatriating the remains of 49 people, there had been delays in the DNA verification process.

Motshekga made a commitment to the other families that they too, would receive the remains of their loved ones.

“The repatriation of the remains of our struggle stalwarts is not just about laying to rest those who fought for freedom, it is about bringing healing to their families, and I hope it really does that because these are not just names in history.

“They are our families; they gave their lives so that we might live in freedom. They left our shores to fight a system that dehumanised our people and in doing so, they became symbols of resilience, courage and hope.”

Motshekga said the South African government had previously repatriated the remains of the likes of JB Marks and Moses Kotane.

She also extended her gratitude to the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie for giving the project “the necessary energy,” as well as other departments which her department collaborated with, and various political party formations.

McKenzie said the repatriation process was a collective effort and that it has been a joy to work with the families of the struggle heroes.

He acknowledged that while the process has been a sombre one, the patience and understanding shown by the families reaffirm his belief that the government is on the right path.

“This was not an instruction; it was a labour of love. My mother died of a broken heart because her younger brother was never found, my mother never spoke about him, but I could feel the pain.

“I saw what my mother went through that is why I was rushing the process because I don’t want any other woman, children or father to go[through] what she went through. To the children that are here, the President is resolute, he is intentional that we must bring back all the soldiers that fought for freedom,” McKenzie said.

Ramaphosa has now tasked Minister McKenzie with establishing a Heroes Acre to celebrate the nation’s struggle heroes.

“As I travel to other countries like Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Mozambique, they have created incredible Heroes Acres where the heroes of their struggle are buried, and those memorial sites have, in many ways, become sacred places of the nation.

“Of course, we may well argue that our leaders and heroes are buried all over the country, but it does not mean that monuments that memorialise them cannot be brought together at a Heroes Acre,” the President said.

The President stressed the importance of South Africans recognising and honouring the former liberation heroes and heroines who have returned to their home country, acknowledging their vital role in securing the nation’s freedom.

“South Africans need to know the names and appreciate the contributions of these returned freedom fighters. I ask that we read out the names of these patriots for all our people to know them.”

“Their names will forever be inscribed here at the Wall of Names in Freedom Park so that we may never forget. Any nation that values its freedom holds its liberation heroes and heroines in high regard,” the President said.