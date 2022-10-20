Presidential imbizo in Upington, SANDF in support

Northern Cape, in the form of Upington, is stop number five on Cyril Ramaphosa’s Presidential imbizo list made public in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in February.

Previous imbizos saw a Presidential entourage descend on North West, outside provincial capital Mafikeng; Free State, Mangaung Metro including Bloemfontein; Carolina in Mpumalanga and Gauteng, Sedibeng.

As with previous imbizos, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) will have a presence. Asked for details the force’s Directorate: Corporate Communication (DCC) could only say “Elements from various arms of service and divisions will present a career awareness exhibition, showcasing career opportunities within the SANDF”.

Upington is not a military town in the same sense as, for example, Potchefstroom, but it is home base to whichever unit is deployed on the Namibian border with South Africa for Operation Corona.







The most recent imbizo in Gauteng saw equipment, from “prime mission” to “hardware” displayed with soldiers on hand to explain the intricacies and specifics of various weapons.