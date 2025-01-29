PCDMV meeting to discuss DRC postponed at last minute

The Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans (PCDMV) has postponed a meeting today that was supposed to provide an update on the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following the deaths of 13 SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers there.

Committee chair Dakota Legoete on Tuesday night advised members that the meeting is postponed to next Tuesday. “The Minister has agreed to come and brief the Portfolio Committee and JSCD [Joint Standing Committee on Defence] on the DRC matter. Further details will be forwarded to members in due time,” he stated.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) condemned the postponement, saying on Wednesday it is disturbed by the “pathetic attempts” of the Government of National Unity (GNU) “to avoid accountability with regards to the tragic deaths of our SANDF soldiers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.”

Wednesday’s meeting, scheduled for 10:00, was to assess the situation in the DRC. The EFF said South African soldiers are under severe pressure, and are facing terrible constraints with regards to ammunition shortages, and other urgently needed supplies.

“Already, 13 of our SANDF soldiers have lost their lives over the past few days, and with the rapidly worsening situation in the Eastern DRC, the very real danger exists that more of our young soldiers can lose their lives. Under these circumstances it was absolutely critical and urgent for the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans to meet in order to carry out it’s oversight duties over the Executive, as part of the Legislative pillar of government.”

The EFF added that Legoete had earlier attempted to cancel the meeting “because the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga, did not find it ‘convenient’ to account to the Portfolio Committee at this stage about the tragic disaster unfolding in the DRC, and her terrible dereliction of duty, and inability to protect the lives of our soldiers.”

The EFF said it is deeply disturbed by the latest postponement. “In the light of the crisis that our SANDF troops in the DRC are faced with, every minute of every day counts in order to save their lives, and to bring them safely back home. To postpone a critical meeting that was meant to deal with these issues, demonstrates a woeful lack of appreciation of how serious the situation is and a complete disregard for the oversight role of Parliament and the will of the electorate and the South African public.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA) also condemned the ‘blocking’ of Wednesday’s meeting. Chris Hattingh – DA Spokesperson on Defence & Military Veterans – today said Legoete as chair has “wilfully stifled the committee in their constitutionally protected oversight role. This, in the middle of an existential military crisis facing members of the South African National Defence Force deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.”

The postponement “was done without any consultation or input from members of the committee, whatsoever. We will immediately write to Hon. Cedric Frolick, MP, House Chairperson: Committees, to investigate and take action against this gross overreach,” Hattingh said.

The DA accused President Cyril Ramaphosa, as Commander in Chief, of covering himself in a “deafening silence, while South Africans die on the front line.”

“With our troops surrounded in a hot conflict zone, ill-equipped and unprepared for their mission and lacking critical support, the Chairperson’s brazen attempts at gagging his committee in their oversight duties are damaging the democratic fabric that holds Parliament together. If the Committee only meets a week from today, there is no telling how far the situation in the DRC may deteriorate without Parliament having had a singular opportunity to raise its voice,” Hattingh continued.

“The Chairperson’s conduct is nothing short of disgraceful. Parliament has a constitutional obligation to have oversight over executive actions – no matter the topic, and regardless of the Chairperson’s own feelings on the issues of the day. By refusing members of Parliament the opportunity to scrutinise executive conduct in the middle of a crisis such as this is grossly irresponsible, smacks of political interference with Parliamentary business, and displays a reckless disregard for parliamentary rights and privileges,” Hattingh concluded.

Meanwhile, M23 rebels appear to have taken control of much of Goma, including the airport, where SANDF troops are stationed and confined to base. Unconfirmed reports suggest the M23 is willing to let South African troops exit the DRC via Rwanda. Romanian private military contractors were apparently allowed passage out of the DRC through Rwanda, but this has not been verified.