Outgoing DoD HR boss makes final call on the Military Academy

Vice Admiral Asiel Kubu, Department of Defence (DoD) Director Human Resources, bid the Stellenbosch University Military Academy farewell ahead of taking off uniform for the last time at the end of March.

Kubu’s military career, as with all SA Navy (SAN) personnel, started as a midshipman in 1992, before proceeding through the ranks with various appointments mostly in the personnel/human resources sector of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF). He took over from then retiring Lieutenant General Norman Yengeni in 2019 as the military human resources number one.

Military Academy communications officer, Major Engela Meintjies, reported Kubu’s visit to the Academy was marked with respect, gratitude and camaraderie.

“A farewell event in the Joe Modise Hall was testament to the admiral’s support and unwavering commitment to the Military Academy. Attended by staff and students, the occasion served as a fitting tribute to a leader whose contributions left an incredible mark on the Academy. The Commandant Military Academy, Brigadier General Cassie de Castro, welcomed CHR to the event and started by highlighting Vice Admiral Kubu’s career and the deep footprints he left wherever he served”.

“The Commandant then provided Vice Admiral Kubu an opportunity to address the audience and in his farewell address to the Military Academy, he expressed gratitude for the privilege to have served the unit in the capacity as CHR and assured the unit he will return to check-in on his alma mater, especially since he is also alumni of the unit. He also took the opportunity to impart words of wisdom to the students, emphasising the importance of resilience, adaptability and leadership during their time at the unit,” she reported.

As a memento Kubu was presented with a unit blazer followed by an informal function at the Academy combined club where the three-star bid farewell to individuals.