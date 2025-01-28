Opposition parties seek answers from government on DRC fiasco

South African opposition parties are demanding answers and clarity on the SA National Defence Force’s (SANDF’s) deployment to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that has now seen the loss of a dozen soldiers in fighting against M23 rebels.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday 27 January called for an urgent and immediate debate in Parliament to assess whether South African soldiers deployed in the DRC were adequately equipped for the mission, and how such a tragedy can be prevented from happening again.

“The tragic loss of nine South African soldiers on 25 January 2025 at the hands of the M23 rebel group highlights the grave concerns over the safety and preparedness of our armed forces. These brave soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice while engaged in peacekeeping efforts, yet they were sent into a volatile and escalating conflict with insufficient support and resources,” Chris Hattingh, DA Spokesperson on Defence & Military Veterans said.

The SANDF on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of another four soldiers in the DRC, bringing the total in the last week to 13.

“The DA has long raised alarms about the inadequacy of the South African National Defence Force’s preparedness for the challenges posed by the DRC’s deteriorating security situation. Despite these warnings, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga have failed to ensure that our soldiers are adequately equipped and supported to face the dangers on the ground,” Hattingh said.

The security situation in the DRC continues to worsen, with rebel forces closing in on critical areas, and international organisations such as the United Nations evacuating non-essential personnel. “In contrast, South African soldiers remain exposed and ill-prepared for the increasing threat. This tragic incident has raised the question of whether the SANDF had the proper resources, training, and equipment to handle the challenges of this mission,” Hattingh stated. “Specifically, we need to address whether the soldiers sent to the DRC were properly equipped and whether there are systemic failures in our defence strategy that must be rectified.”

The DA said it cannot allow political or diplomatic considerations to put soldiers’ lives at risk. “It is imperative that Parliament urgently debates these critical issues to ensure that, moving forward, our soldiers are never sent into harm’s way without the support, equipment, and resources they need to complete their mission safely. The DA calls on the Speaker of the National Assembly to schedule this debate as soon as possible. The safety of our troops must be a national priority.”

The Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans (PCDMV) is due to meet on Wednesday 29 January to consider its first term programme, consider outstanding minutes and receive an update on SA Military Health Service pharmacies. The Joint Standing Committee on Defence has been in contact with Motshekga and requested an urgent briefing in order for Parliament to rather prioritise the DRC matter.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans, Dakota Legoete, requested a postponement of Wednesday’s meeting, but after pushback, the meeting is on schedule again.

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Carl Niehaus said the situation in the DRC is a dire crisis, and urged for the meeting to take place. “Goma has fallen, our SANDF soldiers are hoisting the white flag, surrendering, and getting killed. According to information that I am receiving more of our soldiers have died. Obviously the original agenda for the Wednesday meeting could not go ahead, that agenda had to be cleared and a new agenda adopted to deal with the crisis in the DRC, and what must urgently, and immediately, be done to evacuate our troops and save their lives.”

“There does not seem be any adequate understanding about how dire the situation is, and the urgency of action that is required,” Niehaus added.