Opinion: SAAF could fund airlift through private financing

The Chief of the South Africa Air Force (SAAF) is now on record as stating additional transport aircraft are high on the SAAF’s priority list.

This defenceWeb article mentions that the National Treasury is warming up towards funding medium and strategic airlift. This capability is desperately needed if the SANDF wants to continue moving and supporting its troop deployed on the continent. There is talk of R1.6 billion for upgrading the existing C130BZ fleet of five aircraft plus one in storage.

SAAF Chief Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo said the SAAF is looking at different approaches to deal with the problem of scarce resources. This talks to innovation. Many think new technology, new capabilities or even improvements in the doctrine affecting organization and leadership when thinking of innovation in defence. Funding is not seen as the subject of innovation.

Mbambo correctly states that our national pool – the South African economy – is shrinking and no government body is spared the consequent results. An important reason for innovation in the area of funding is the continued decline of government budgets, which affects defence technology and capability development programmes in particular. So, medium and strategic airlift would be such a programme affected. This provides an opportunity for exploring innovation in defence related finance. There is an opportunity to explore mechanisms utilised by the state in other sectors.

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) or Private Finance Initiative (PFI) models can be used to unlock defence financing. The key is to determine whether there are conditions under which private investors could be persuaded to invest in defence technology and capability development.

Private investors may be able to unlock SADI potential while ensuring that the SANDF secures a medium and strategic airlift fleet in the shortest possible time.

The cluster model I put forward includes a SADI cluster that can be formed to provide Air Lift Capability solutions.

The funding element is a key challenge. It is here that SADI can bring innovative funding models. As I have mentioned the core challenge for SADI is to supply export focused innovative products with government promotion and financial support assistance. SANDF funding is reduced. It is not dry. The expression of intent to allocate R1.6 billion into old airframes provides a basis from which to examine potential solutions. This amount can be leveraged through alternative funding mechanisms.

The Airlift cluster is an ideal sector to start looking at defence investment and related defence capability that can be transformed into a service in addition to the pure defence application. In many cases government does not need to own the asset. There are contract mechanisms that would allow the armed forces unrestricted access to the service when needed. A service is not synonymous with ownership. When an asset is not in use as a service for force employment it could be utilised by third parties when temporarily not needed by the defence force.

This contracting mechanism is not unique in defence capability funding in global applications. Maintenance, training and transportation services have unlocked increased value for money through contracting for capability. Check here for details of contracting for capability.

There are various funding sources. For the large programmes think regional investment banks, commercial banks, mutual funds and pension funds. There are also equity investment funds, informal investors and business angels looking for attractive smaller funding proposals.

In his article “Innovative funding for Defence”, Jan Wind, a member of the European Defence Technology Associations studying modern economic investment methods for major defence capabilities in Europe, shows six factors of primary importance for successful private funding of defence and security-related activities.

(1) Dual-use and export opportunities. This provides additional opportunity to create sales and reduce the risk perception of investors. When risks are relatively small an investor is inclined to settle for less profit.

(2) Sound contracts. Private funding looks to sound consortium structures with effective contracts. The terms and conditions must be favourable to all parties, not just to government. A regular tender does not work for PPP or PFI. Cooperation needs to be developed jointly with all parties.

(3) An effective combination of investors. It is advisable to combine various types of financing in an intelligent manner. No entity wants to take all of the risk alone. A combination of banks and investors can accommodate the alternate investment strategies of different investors. Sometimes a (small) additional government contribution can convince parties to close a deal.

(4) A clear code of conduct against controversial weapons. This is self-explanatory. There is generally a list of “excluded areas” for investment houses and banks.

(5) Financial guarantees. Proper funding relies on financial guarantees by government. There is an investment multiplier in applying the guarantee approach. The leverage is provided to unlock ten times the guarantee amount from private investors. The market should bear risks, but government can help where the market fails.

(6) The innovative power and creativity of the armed forces. There is a significant amount of knowledge, experience and creativity present in most MoDs and military organisations in order to stimulate and support development of products suited to their needs. If the local defence force applies the local technology then there is product leverage in the international market. A key element is to ensure that industry develops new products/services as part of the investment. This provides a risk reduction as there is additional future value to be unlocked. Each investment project needs to be backed up with R&D equal to or greater than 5% of the order package value. This must cater for the next generation of products solving defence dual use products.

The medium and strategic airlift capability meets the successful private funding profile, similar to the armoured personnel carrier (APC) opportunity. Here is another cluster that can be stimulated to support a few thousand jobs and stimulate export income.







Written by James Kerr, Orion Consulting CC, which provides Market Entry Strategy and Bid & Proposal services to the Aerospace & Defence related industry and assists international SME mission system product suppliers to gain traction in South Africa.