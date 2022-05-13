North West military veterans on Deputy President’s agenda

Mafikeng in North West will tomorrow (Saturday, 14 May) be the focus of Deputy President David Mabuza’s attention in his presidentially appointed position as chair of the Presidential Task Team on Military Veterans (PTTMV).

South Africa’s second citizen will, according to a statement issued by his office, use the visit to North West to “assess progress achieved by national and provincial governments in particular, in addressing challenges military veterans face”.

The PTTMV, again, according to the statement, “developed a comprehensive approach to address the challenges through interactions with military veterans’ associations and initiated strategic institutional capacities to provide adequate services on a sustainable basis”.

The North West visit is the fourth by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s point man for military veterans. It follows – in chronological order – Eastern Cape, Gauteng and Limpopo. The “consultations” allow assessment of, among others, provision of education assistance, housing, access to land and job opportunities.







“The PTTMV committed to and is working with all spheres of government in accelerating much-needed services for military veterans. It is also addressing other critical issues including the legislative review of specific provisions in the current Military Veterans Act; socio-economic support; pensions and benefits; verification, database cleansing and enhancement to ensure bona fide military veterans are registered on the Department of Military Veterans (DMV) database,” the statement concludes.