No single entity can address modern defence and security challenges in isolation – Holomisa

Deputy Defence Minister Bantu Holomisa believes that public-private partnerships (PPPs) provide the agility, innovation, and resource mobilisation needed to keep South Africa’s defence systems robust and responsive. He will be elaborating on this with a keynote address at the upcoming Public-Private Partnership for Defence and Security Conference.

“By fostering collaboration between government, industry leaders, and innovators, we not only enhance our military capabilities but also unlock opportunities for job creation, technological advancement, and economic growth. This is particularly important in South Africa, where the defence sector has the potential to serve as a catalyst for industrial development, skills transfer, and global competitiveness,” he told defenceWeb ahead of the 7 March 2025 conference, set to take place at the CSIR in Pretoria.

“As we navigate these challenging times, it is imperative to align our efforts with our national development goals, ensuring that our investments in defence and security contribute to a safer, more prosperous, and inclusive South Africa,” he added.

Speaking exclusively to defenceWeb in anticipation of the PPP event, Holomisa expressed his belief that there is a critical need for collaboration in addressing the evolving complexities of modern defence and security.

“The AMD Public-Private Partnership Conference is more than just a meeting of minds; it is a call to action for all stakeholders committed to safeguarding our nation’s sovereignty and security. In today’s interconnected world, no single entity can address the complexities of modern defence and security challenges in isolation. Public-private partnerships provide the agility, innovation, and resource mobilization needed to keep our defence systems robust and responsive.”

Building on the success of the Public-Private Partnership for Defence and Security Conference 2023, the 2025 event will see the participation of key figures from government, industry, and academia, including the Chief of the SA National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya.

Other confirmed speakers include Dr Mthobisi Clyde Zondi, CEO of SanDock Austral Defence and Former Chief of Procurement, Department of Defence & Military Veterans, who will discuss the new Treasury Regulations and their potential for simplifying the PPP contracting process in defence. Dr Mike Masiapato, Commissioner & CEO of the Border Management Authority (BMA), will provide updates on the BMA’s progress with PPPs and the opportunities for further collaboration with the private sector.

To find out more about the Public-Private Partnerships for Defence & Security Conference 2025, including registration and sponsorship opportunities, click here.