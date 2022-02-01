No SANDF recruitment currently underway

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has denounced a false recruitment advert circulating on social media and cautioned the public that there is currently no official recruitment underway.

Adverts on social media platforms are falsely stating that SANDF Special Forces recruitment for 2023 is underway and that eligible youths can apply through the Military Skills Development (MSD) System.

“The SANDF wishes to state categorically that there is currently no official recruitment process underway. The Military Skills Development Service intake for the year 2022 has been completed and there is currently no MSDS recruitment drive underway for 2023,” the SANDF said in a statement.

“The public is advised to verify all advertised vacancy applications in the public domain with the SANDF Recruitment office at (012) 312 2172 during office hours (07:30am – 04:15pm), Monday to Friday. Furthermore, the public is requested to report any suspicious SANDF recruitment-related activities to their nearest SANDF unit or base or alternatively to the nearest South African Police Services (SAPS) client centre,” the SANDF concluded.

Recruitment scams are a regular occurrence, with criminals attempting to lure job seekers through fraudulent application processes. They usually solicit money to guarantee ‘placement’.

Advertisements for the 2022 MSD intake were published in mid-June 2021 with an application closing date of 30 July. Just under 3 000 recruits were accepted an they will report to the SANDF at the beginning of March.







The MSD intake has been done away with annually as part of cost-cutting efforts, with applications to enlist for the two-year MSD service only offered every second year.