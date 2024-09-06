No human blame apportioned for 2023 Manthatisi deaths

The September 2023 incident involving the SA Navy (SAN) submarine SAS Manthatisi (S101) and an SA Air Force (SAAF) Super Lynx helicopter could not have been foreseen and is attributed to the Heroine Class boat being “at the right place at the wrong time when Mother Nature had the final word”.

The maritime helicopter, operated by 22 Squadron out of Air Force Base (AFB) Ysterplaat, was executing a vertical replenishment (VERTREP) with the submarine, transiting to Cape Town’s Victoria & Alfred Waterfront for a mini Navy Festival. Prevailing rough seas saw three submariners swept to their deaths off Kommetjie. They were Lieutenant Commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector (Executive Officer), Master Warrant Officer William Masela Mathipa (Coxswain/Chief of the Boat) and Warrant Officer Class One Mokwapa Lucas Mojela (Coxswain under training).

SAN Chief, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, this week visited the families of the dead submariners to inform them of the board of inquiry (BoI) findings into the incident. His closing words in a detailed statement, released today (Friday, 6 September) have it, the incident was not preventable with whatever blame can be assigned laid at the door of weather events.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Subsequent to the BoI, modernised and improved life jackets, able to handle 270kg (as opposed to 120 kg for the previous life jackets) as well as being fitted with foul weather gear are now in use.

On the safety line, the Lobese statement has it, “it is not conducive to carry a lot of members at the same time” as well as pointing out the line to the harness was “too long”. This has been improved and can now take five submariners – or other naval personnel – at one time. Additionally, the new safety lines do not stretch and are shorter, preventing accidental loss of footing into water.

SAN submarine doctrine has changed to include the casing party – those on the hull overseeing the VERTREP – having to wear safety helmets, not previously the case. Also on doctrine the Lobese statement notes “the length of line [to be used] in different evolution comes with experience” and accordingly no line lengths are prescribed.

Further on doctrine and specifically “man overboard” the statement reads there was previously no provision for a man overboard locator beacon. This will now become part of doctrine with a further recommendation to the effect that submarine rescue person is “conversant with water” as well as being a strong swimmer.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In conclusion Lobese has it that “even if all of the lessons learnt had been implemented and all corrective actions had been done prior to this evolution, there is simply no way to ensure that the outcome would have been different due to the aforementioned negative circumstances”.

“What we can tell is that the sailors of SAS Manthatisi were heroes who followed the Code of Conduct for Uniformed Members to the letter, carrying out their mission with courage and assisting their comrades in arms, even at the risk of their own lives.”