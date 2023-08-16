SANDF to host ninth military ICT symposium

The communications spine of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) – its Command and Management Information Systems (CMIS) Division – next week hosts the ninth Military Information and Communication Symposium of South Africa (MICSSA).

As has become just about standard operating procedure, the event from 21 to 25 August, will be at the CSIR International Convention Centre in Pretoria.

SANDF Chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya, is listed as the main functionary of the four-day event which aims to promote information and communications technology (ICT) related development between the defence community, government and industry, locally and internationally. MICSSA is a platform where ideas, strategies, requirements and potential solutions can be shared and discussed. In sharing these ideas, the SANDF will be joined by MICSSA partners including Armscor, the CSIR, BCX-Telkom and SITA (State Information Technology Agency).

Delegates from African militaries; defence related industries locally and abroad; academic and research institutions; government departments; ICT military related opinion formers; persons responsible for acquisition of ICT systems for the military and military ICT developers are expected to attend.

On MICSSA 2023, the CSIR has it ICT is the nerve system of any organisation. In the current fourth industrial revolution, the CMIS Division cannot deliver an effective ICT capability to the DoD without a relationship with and support of universities, research institutes and industry. “MICSSA is an opportunity to explore and enhance these relationships”, the premier South African research organisation said.

The conference theme of “Digital Transformation in Achieving Defence Information Excellence in the Journey to Greatness” is supported by three sub-themes. They are: using data science to achieve a common operating perspective in the African battlespace and its Impact on the DoD; effective military ICT solutions to achieve the military end state advantage “inspired” by African ICT solutions; and ICT business drivers “to attain the decisive edge in the ‘New Military Normal’ to adapt and adopt ICT trends”.