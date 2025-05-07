Niehaus wants Department of Military Veterans under administration to stop “ongoing corruption”

South Africa’s Department of Military Veterans (DMV) specifically tasked with the care and needs of the country’s old soldiers almost continually finds itself in crisis, ranging from financial misconduct and corruption to lengthy delays in registering for benefits as well as serial changes to senior management.

Another manifestation of wrongdoing at the Hatfield, Pretoria, DMV headquarters was made public late in April by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) Carl Niehaus. The “reveal” – for want of a better word – concerns current Acting Director-General Nontobeko Mafu and actions either taken or initiated by her while she was Deputy Director General: Empowerment Stakeholder Management. Niehaus quotes extensively from a confidential report compiled by Centurion-based forensic services company Nexus in support of his call, among others, for Mafu’s immediate suspension “pending a full investigation into her conduct”.

defenceWeb has had sight of the 100-plus page report and uses two sentences to illustrate the basis of the suspension call against the current Acting DG. They read: “During our investigation, we observed disconcerting activities to circumvent procurement prescripts in an (at least) grossly negligent fashion by senior officials and a failure by gatekeepers to prevent prohibited expenditure. Basically, the governance in the DMV regarding procurement has collapsed”. The report, according to its covering statement, went to the DMV and the Office of the State Attorney with an appointed counsel named, on 21 January 2022.

Reacting to the three-year-old forensic investigative report, a 750 word Niehaus statement said it was scandalous the report was classified as confidential and “covered up” for years. It “exposes Ms Mafu’s deep involvement in serious financial misconduct, circumvention of procurement prescripts, and gross mismanagement of projects that squandered millions of taxpayers’ money.”

Apart from calling for Mafu’s immediate suspension, the EFF also wants full implementation of the report’s recommendations, putting the DMV under administration, protection for whistle blowers and criminal prosecution of Mafu and “all complicit in the corruption and mismanagement of the DMV”.

Niehaus wants the DMV “restructured and capacitated to deliver on its mandate, ensuring that military veterans receive the benefits they are entitled to without further delay”.

He said the cover-up of Mafu’s “wanton corruption and mismanagement is a deliberate act of sabotage against military veterans and the South African public. Ministers who failed to act on the Nexus Report must also face the full consequences of their negligence and complicity in allowing this rot to fester.”