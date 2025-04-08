New sniper system for SA Army

The Infantry Formation of the SA Army now owns a new “cutting edge sniper rifle system” delivered through Project Tedu.

Acquisition of the system was done by Armscor, which called the mid-March handover at Infantry School in Oudtshoorn “a significant milestone” enhancing precision firepower and operational effectiveness. In its first Inside Out newsletter of 2025, the State-owned defence and security acquisition and project management company has it, Project Tedu is “a critical initiative aimed at modernising the SANDF’s (SA National Defence Force’s) landward defence capabilities”.

The newsletter reports Brigadier-General Hendrik Baird, Director Army Acquisition, speaking on behalf of Acting Chief Director of Defence Matèriel, Kopano Lebelo, as informing guests at the 19 March handing over event: “Project Tedu’s urgent operational requirement addresses the replacement of the R1 sniper capability and, in so doing, forms part of the rejuvenation of the landward capability”.

He acknowledged challenges posed by financial constraints and increasing operational demands expressing confidence the new system will provide “a much-needed competitive advantage”.

“This capability is a force multiplier and will provide the SANDF with a competitive advantage during the execution of operations.”

The newsletter has it further Armscor overcame obstacles, including supplier disruptions and budget pressure, to ensure “timely delivery” of the new sniper system.

“We successfully achieved the main objectives as a project team and fully delivered on these capabilities within a reasonable budget, without compromising on quality,” Armscor Senior Manager: Weapons and Special Projects Zinziswa Ntuli said at the handover. She emphasised the importance of localisation in sustaining South Africa’s defence industry pointing out 75% of Tedu was local – “from this project, we have learnt it is best to localise as much as possible.”

“As the SANDF continues to navigate financial and logistical challenges, this achievement demonstrates that through innovation, collaboration and strategic foresight, the future of South Africa’s defence remains strong,” Inside Out reports, adding “with rigorous training and integration into existing defence frameworks, the new sniper system is poised to serve as a critical asset in modern warfare scenarios”.

“Armscor, the SA Army and the broader defence community remain committed to ensuring that the men and women entrusted with this cutting-edge equipment have the necessary skills, resources and support to safeguard the nation effectively.”

General Officer Commanding South Africa Army Infantry Formation, Major General VZ Ngcobo, on behalf of Chief of South Africa Army, Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha, is reported as telling those that the handover as a culmination of strict testing, analysis and training that that is seeing to equip soldiers with the necessary knowledge and tools to carry out different missions effectively. The handover reaffirms “dedication to the safety and well-being of those defended”.

defenceWeb understands that Project Tedu covers 12.7 mm, 7.62 mm, and .338 calibre weapons. Photos published by the SANDF and Armscor appear to show Truvelo CMS (Counter Measure Sniper) models of various calibres.

This publication has asked Armscor for technical details of the new sniper system as well as the number to be supplied and over what timeframe.