New senior appointment at Joint Operations Division

The South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF’s) Joint Operations Division has a new Chief Director: Operations.

On Tuesday 24 October, the Chief of the South African Army, Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha, presided over the promotion of Major General Mninimzi Sizani at Joint Operations Division Headquarters.

Sizani has held various posts within the South African National Defence Force including being responsible for Departmental Security at Defence Intelligence from December 2013. In 2017 he was transferred to the Permanent Mission of the Republic of South Africa as Defence Advisor to United Nations. In 2022 he successfully completed his tour of duty and returned to Defence Intelligence as Director Special Acquisition.

Major Kgaugelo Mmekwa reports for SA Army Corporate Communication that some of his highlights while serving as Defence Advisor to the UN in New York include successfully negotiating with the Tanzanian Defence Advisor for the retention of the Force Intervention Brigade as a coherent force, and lobbying for South Africa to host the 6th International Peace Keeping Technology Symposium at the CSIR in Pretoria.

Previously, Major General VZ Ngcobo was appointed Chief Director: Operations at Joint Operations, in October 2022. He is now General Officer Commanding Joint Operational Headquarters. A change of command parade was held on 25 October to mark his new appointment and the departure of Major General Sandile Hlongwa in this position.