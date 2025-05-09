New Gqeberha military hospital passes Surgeon-General inspection

An inspection by South Africa’s senior military medic – Surgeon-General Ntshavheni Peter Maphaha – scored positively for the operational readiness of the newly built Gqeberha military hospital.

The three-star at the head of the SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) was in the Eastern Cape port city, home to among others, the SA Air Force (SAAF) Gqeberha Air Force Station (AFS); SA Army Support Base and a naval station, to inspect the new facility ahead of commissioning date, tentatively set for August.

A SAMHS statement has it the new medical facility, location not given but probably part of the Army Support Base, was put under the Surgeon-General microscope as part of overall operational assessment to equip “excellent and integrated healthcare in line with the highest standards”. Ntshavheni, as per the statement, said: “The establishment of this hospital aligns with our intent and represents a significant leap forward in our mandate to deliver comprehensive, responsive and equitable healthcare”.

“This facility not only enhances our ability to care for the members of the armed forces, their immediate families and others eligible for care by the SAMHS, but also strengthens our national capacity to respond to crises and emergencies when called upon.”

The statement reads further: “Poised to become a hub for specialised medical services in the Eastern Cape, the Gqeberha military base hospital is a cornerstone in the SANDF strategic objective to reduce healthcare disparities and improve regional access to advanced medical care within the military community”.

Questions regarding specific facilities, such as operating theatres, high and intensive care as well as staffing levels, including command, will be answered when the new facility is ready to receive patients.