New DoD division chiefs for human resources and logistics

The ability to move military materiel speedily and cost effectively is as essential to the smooth functioning of a defence force as is the quality of people in the force with two new Department of Defence (DoD) division chiefs taking on these crucial tasks effective 1 October.

Vice Admiral David Mkhonto, previously Chief Director Maritime Strategy at SA Navy (SAN) headquarters, takes over from Major General Daniel Malaoane, who was Acting Director Department of Defence (DoD) Logistics Division. Malaoane was acting following the death of Lieutenant General Xolani Ndlovu in November 2023.

The new occupant of the hot seat at the DoD Human Resources Division is Lieutenant General Malungisa Sitshongaye. He replaces Vice Admiral Asiel Kubu, who retired in March this year.

The pair received their third stars from SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya, at the SA Army College in Thaba Tshwane.

Mkhonto signed up for the then fledgling SANDF in 1994 with the SAN where he qualified as a mechanical engineering marine technician. From there it’s only been up for him with at sea posts on SAS King Shaka Zulu (P1572) and the now decommissioned SAS Galeshewe (P1567) and SAS Adam Kok (P1563).

He was seconded to Armscor as assistant project officer for the Type 209 submarine acquisition programme (Project Wills) followed by being named Head of the SA Submarine Project Office in Emden, Germany. As Officer Commanding the SAN Fleet Maintenance Unit Mkhonto also held the project officer post for Project Xena to provide base support for the Maritime Reaction Squadron (MRS).

On the Executive National Security Programme (ENSP) he was named Programme Regal for his achievements and efforts while at the SANDF College. At this time he held the rank of rear admiral (junior grade) the same rank he took with him when named Director Fleet Logistics at Fleet Command Headquarter. April 2018 saw him move to the SAN Headquarters Unit (previously SAS Immortelle) in downtown Pretoria as Chief Director Maritime Strategy.

Fifty-seven year-old Sitshongaye joined the then fledgling SANDF in 1997 as a major at Air Force Base (AFB) Hoedspruit. His chosen field was human resources/personnel starting as personnel office at the Limpopo base before promotion to human resource manager at 85 Combat Flying School (CFS), AFB Makhado. Next stops saw him at Air Force Station Thaba Tshwane as a lieutenant colonel then to SAAF headquarters as Staff Officer Staffing Services (Air Command) before promotion to colonel in the post Staff Officer Career Management and Staffing. Following a study spell in the United Kingdom Sitshongaye earned his first star and was Director Human Resource Service (Air Command). His next move saw him at DoD headquarters as Director Human Resource Service System ahead of being named Chief Human Resources.