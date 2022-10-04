New chief director for Joint Operations

The Joint Operations Division of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has a new Chief Director: Operations.

He is Major General VZ Ngcobo, who received his second star from CArmy, Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha, ahead of taking up his new post at the beginning of this month (October).

Ngcobo is no stranger to the operations side of the wider SANDF and, among others, served as MONUSCO Chief of Staff and Joint Operations Headquarters Chief of Staff.

At the same time, Mbatha put a brigadier general’s epaulettes on Colonel Z Besi and gave him responsibility for military strategy in the landward force’s Chief Military Policy and Strategy Division.







The third and final appointment made by Mbatha saw Lieutenant Colonel MS Thakamakgooa become colonel in the post of Senior Staff Officer (SSO) Disposal and Marketing Support at Chief Logistics Division.