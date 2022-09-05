New Chaplain General is a 20 year SANDF veteran

The man now heading up the spiritual needs of South Africa’s men and women in uniform is a 20 year service veteran in the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) with hands-on experience of continental peacekeeping missions.

Brigadier General Ernest Masewu answered the call to national service three years after being ordained as a deacon in 1999 when he enlisted in the Chaplains Service.

His first uniform posting was as a level four chaplain at SA Army headquarters followed by promotion to level three and a stint at 43 SA Brigade, Wallmannsthal, providing input in all brigade exercises until October 2004. That month saw him named contingent chaplain for Operation Mistral, the SANDF mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Next stop was the Joint Operations Division until 2014 followed by a move to the SA Army Intelligence Formation for two years. Ahead of his time at Intelligence, Masewu spent a year as SSO (Senior Staff Officer) SA Army Chaplains and also put in a shift at the SA Army Signal Formation.

Masewu was promoted to colonel as SSO Joint Ops in 2008 with his first star coming this year in June when he was named SANDF Chaplain General, taking over from Brigadier General Monwabisi Jamangile.







The new pastoral chief of the national defence force lists six skill-specific development courses completed to better his interactions with the varied religions represented in the SANDF as well as the moral and spiritual problems found in the military. They are pastoral care and counselling, HIV/Aids counselling, project management, protocol and business etiquette and the ethics and sustainability of social responsibility. Additionally, “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People” remains a regular on his reading list.