New brigadier generals for the SA Military Health Service

The South African Military Health Service (SAMHS) has appointed and promoted ten new brigadier generals, who were adorned with Brigadier General ranks by Surgeon General Zola Dabula on 1 March.

Lieutenant General Zola Dabula expressed his sincere gratitude as he congratulated the newly appointed General Staff officers. Out of the ten generals appointed, five are entrusted with SAMHS Directorates and Formations while others will be flying the SAMHS flag high in the SANDF Divisions.

The SAMHS continues to take pride in empowering women in its leadership ranks, it said, adding that a promotion in its nature comes with greater responsibility and accountability. Furthermore, it showcases the trust the organisation has in one and comes with high expectations inclined to the organisation’s vision.

Dabula emphasised that promotion is not automatic. He said: “It is according to the service you render to the organisation, the years of service and seniority in terms of qualifications. There are many people who wished to be where you are today but, you are the horses that ran the fastest across the line”.







The appointments and promotions are:

Director Pharmacy: Brigadier General Lorraine May

General Officer Commanding Military Health Training Formation: Brigadier General Andile Mbiza

Director Social Work: Brigadier General Apile Cynthia Pitse

Director Technical Intelligence: Brigadier General Toffe Dike

General Officer Commanding Area Military Health Formation: Brigadier General Mcebisi Mdutywa

Director Oral Health: Brigadier General Kwena Mabotja

Director Legal Service Support: Brigadier General Maria Make

Director Operations: Brigadier General Peet Strydom

Director Education Training Development System and Integrity: Brigadier General Zoliswa Dauwa

Director Integration Defence Intelligence Division: Brigadier General Maggs Voster