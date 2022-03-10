New BMWs for the Military Police

The Military Police Division of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has received a new batch of motorcycles from BMW.

The Provost Marshal General, Rear Admiral (Junior Grade) Mokgadi Maphoto and other senior officials together with members and riders of the Military Police Division were at BMW Motorrad Centurion this week to receive around a dozen new motorcycles that were procured by the Division, Major S Bapela from the SA Military Police Division reported.

The Provost Marshal General expressed gratitude to the management and staff members of BMW Motorrad Centurion for a great partnership. He said the motorcycles are an addition to the fleet that is already utilised during the annual opening of parliament, escorts of VVIPs and VIPs and category 1 state funerals. They are of course also used for the primary function of crime prevention.







“As these are the latest models from BMW, then one can rest assured that the Military Police will always be in in the fast lane. The first time they will be in action is on 10 March 2022 during the Commission Parade of the Military Police Military Skills Development System,” Bapela reported. “Next time you want [to see] the Military Police Division Motorbike riders, look in the fast lane, they’ll be there.”