NCOP questioner hears SANDF needs “adequate funding” for equipment

An African National Congress (ANC) National Council of Provinces (NCOP) public representative was informed, as part of a response to a Parliamentary question, that “adequate funding” has to be allocated for the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) to renew its prime mission equipment (PME).

Phiroene Phala, who sits on the NCOP Select Committee on Security and Justice (SCSJ), wanted detail on the capacitation, equipment and funding of the South African military from Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga. His question related specifically to border safeguarding, protecting critical infrastructure and assisting police to maintain order.

The Ministerial reply starts off stating the SANDF is able to carry out its ordered commitments with its current, limited resources. Available resources of both equipment and personnel, it continues, are deployed to protect critical infrastructure and, when required, in support of other government departments. Much the same applies for assisting Minister Senzo Mchunu’s SA Police Service (SAPS).

The response as regards border protection notes the SANDF “has been ordered to deploy 15 companies with its current allocation” adding the current number of soldiers “must be retained and not reduced”.

On challenges identified and solutions proposed, Motshekga said “adequate funding must be allocated for the renewal of prime mission equipment and technology required for training and the conduct of operations in line with the demands of the evolving security situation in the country and globally”.