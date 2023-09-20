NARYSEC helps unlock youth potential, recruits hear

The officer currently responsible for SA Army force structure told new arrivals at 1 Construction Regiment the involvement of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) in training National Rural Youth Service Corps (NARYSEC) recruits was “a proactive measure” to unlock leadership qualities in young South Africans.

Major General Peter Kobbie, Acting Chief Director Force Structure, told the 895 recruits whose home for the next 12 weeks will be Dunnottar military base on Gauteng’s Far East Rand, there were some in their ranks who could find themselves in uniform at some future stage if they took the credo of a positive attitude to heart.

“A positive attitude is needed when training is unfolding and always working as a team,” he is reported as telling the second NARYSEC intake of the year by SA Army Corporate Communication Staff Officer 2, Major Kgaugelo Mmekwa. The two-star told the newbies not to be afraid of making mistakes and stand up “if you fall”.

The landward force communication staff officer further reported on the welcoming parade writing the “SA Army constantly makes interventions and initiatives nationwide to address social challenges and restore the dignity of young people to realise their dreams. The SA Army views this programme as a proactive measure to unlock potential leadership qualities of youth”.